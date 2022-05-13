Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 67 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.28. 191,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.92 and a 200-day moving average of $227.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $192.12 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

