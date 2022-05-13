IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.26

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 11812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99.

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

