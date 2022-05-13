Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.40.

IMO traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $49.61. 55,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,733. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,495,000 after buying an additional 995,775 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,195,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 505.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,576,000 after purchasing an additional 698,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 600,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

