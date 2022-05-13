IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Trading Down 27.4%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 27.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.87. 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

