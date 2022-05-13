Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IKNA traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.93. 12,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,452. The stock has a market cap of $141.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $21.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

