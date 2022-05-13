II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. II-VI updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85-$1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.69. 22,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,868. II-VI has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,479 shares of company stock worth $969,857. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in II-VI by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.08.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.