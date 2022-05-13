IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
IGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$52.90.
TSE:IGM opened at C$35.96 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.01 and a 1 year high of C$51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. The stock has a market cap of C$8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.49.
In other IGM Financial news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,224,407.25.
IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
