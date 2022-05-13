IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$52.90.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

TSE:IGM opened at C$35.96 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.01 and a 1 year high of C$51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. The stock has a market cap of C$8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.49.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08. The business had revenue of C$902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$894.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.5700005 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,224,407.25.

IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.