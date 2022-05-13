Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Down 61.2% in April

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the April 15th total of 410,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDRA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.35. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

