Idena (IDNA) Trading Down 33.2% Over Last 7 Days

Idena (IDNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $92,288.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00527359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00036934 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,906.25 or 1.95416604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00121809 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 84,554,040 coins and its circulating supply is 61,704,303 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

