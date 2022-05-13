ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,588. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $167.47 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,967 shares of company stock worth $8,807,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.