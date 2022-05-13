ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ICUI. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $174.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $167.47 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.04.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,967 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 67,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 55.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

