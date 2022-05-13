Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 249662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ichor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $746.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

