Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,724,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Omni Event Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 422,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBER remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

