iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 307.7% from the April 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of ITHUF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 195,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,295. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.43.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iAnthus Capital (ITHUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.