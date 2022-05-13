iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 307.7% from the April 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ITHUF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 195,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,295. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

