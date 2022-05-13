i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.99 Million

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) to post sales of $76.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.13 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $60.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $307.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.40 million to $308.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $339.31 million, with estimates ranging from $333.14 million to $348.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,311 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 65,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIIV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. 3,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $767.94 million, a P/E ratio of -38.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

About i3 Verticals (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.