Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €500.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($526.32) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HYQ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($252.63) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €526.00 ($553.68) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Monday.
Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €243.00 ($255.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €244.00 ($256.84) and a fifty-two week high of €612.00 ($644.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €332.52 and a 200 day moving average of €419.41.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
