Hyper Finance Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $14,422.34 and $16.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.00531426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00036728 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,873.42 or 2.06037808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

