Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 188,511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 109.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.