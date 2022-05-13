Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

