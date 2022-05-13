Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Rating) will post sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $663.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.57) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 119.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 148.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 20.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,442. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

