HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,221,058 shares.The stock last traded at $3.34 and had previously closed at $3.20.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $849.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HUYA by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

