Hush Trading 31.8% Lower Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1,691.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0873 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00310897 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00061709 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00070460 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

