Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.95

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.95 and last traded at $56.95, with a volume of 243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.
Several brokerages have commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67.
In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,907. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURN)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
