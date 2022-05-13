Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.95

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.95 and last traded at $56.95, with a volume of 243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

Several brokerages have commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,907. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

