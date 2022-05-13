Huobi BTC Price Hits $30,062.65 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $3.02 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $30,062.65 or 0.98065581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00527359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00036934 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,906.25 or 1.95416604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

