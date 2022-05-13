Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 14 ($0.17) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.18) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at GBX 13.15 ($0.16) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The company has a market capitalization of £51.76 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.