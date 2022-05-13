Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.82.

TSE:HBM traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.87. 541,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.25. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$6.48 and a 52 week high of C$11.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1.31%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

