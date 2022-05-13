Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $18.65

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.65, but opened at $17.46. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

HNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the third quarter worth $227,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.