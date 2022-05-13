Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $18.65

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.65, but opened at $17.46. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
HNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.58.
About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
