Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ HOVNP traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

