Horizon Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $76,765.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $76,765.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00578631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,915.41 or 2.06021747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007822 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

