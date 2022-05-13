Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Down 1.4%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.14. 2,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 137,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $748.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 531,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 156,246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

