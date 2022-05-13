HOPR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $422,008.00 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $22.40 million and $422,008.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

