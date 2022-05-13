HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HMSVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised HomeServe from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($12.58) to GBX 810 ($9.99) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised HomeServe to a hold rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeServe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $487.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSVF remained flat at $$12.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. HomeServe has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

