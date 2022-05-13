HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.51-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.66 million.HireRight also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.51-1.64 EPS.

Shares of HireRight stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,765. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HireRight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HireRight by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $712,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

