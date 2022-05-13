Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Hims & Hers Health posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 833,033 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,319. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $746.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.38.

About Hims & Hers Health (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.