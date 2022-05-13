Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.49% of Hilton Worldwide worth $211,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,916,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,949,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.