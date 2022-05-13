Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

HI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE HI traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 495,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,694. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $41,242,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,792,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $38,939,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $20,743,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

