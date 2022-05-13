Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

Shares of HI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 495,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,694. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HI. StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,346,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 428.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 252,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

