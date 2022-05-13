HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,531 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $120.41 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.