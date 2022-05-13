HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $250.97 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.35 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.69 and a 200-day moving average of $297.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $26,030,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

