HighTower Advisors LLC Has $14.17 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Mplx by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Mplx by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 159,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPLX. Bank of America increased their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

