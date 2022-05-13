HighTower Advisors LLC Has $13.83 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 302,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,646,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 672.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

PRU stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.69. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $334,495.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $938,412. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

