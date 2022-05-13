HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,653 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $440,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,172,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $729,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $22.12 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34.

