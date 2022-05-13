HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 252,985 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,985 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 6.93% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000.

FSMB stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

