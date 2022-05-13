HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 38,560 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alcoa by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Alcoa by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Alcoa by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Argus upped their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

