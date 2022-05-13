HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 13,421 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

VXF opened at $135.03 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.31 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

