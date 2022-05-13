High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of HLF opened at C$11.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.63 million and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of C$11.06 and a 12-month high of C$15.45.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$284.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.8300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$354,330.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at C$354,330.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.