High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of HLF opened at C$11.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.63 million and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of C$11.06 and a 12-month high of C$15.45.
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$284.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.8300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
