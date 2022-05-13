Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 15.87 and a quick ratio of 15.87. Hennessy Advisors has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51.

Hennessy Advisors ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Steadman sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $147,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) by 197.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hennessy Advisors were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

