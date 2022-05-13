HempCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $547.00 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $754,115.17 and approximately $547.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,436.82 or 1.00218923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00034990 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014660 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000901 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,158,186 coins and its circulating supply is 266,023,036 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

