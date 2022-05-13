Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

HLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

