Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s current price.

HLIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of HLIO opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $64.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 716.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.